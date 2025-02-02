Echoes: a warm contrast to winter’s chill

On the next Echoes, French electronic artist Thierry David drifts into deep ambient territory with his new album, Six Waves. We’ll also hear new music from Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi’s The Summer Portraits—a warm contrast to winter’s chill. And if the season has you feeling the blues, Philadelphia dream pop band Japanese Breakfast, led by Michelle Zauner, has a soundtrack for the mood. Their new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), captures the season’s introspection.

Join John Diliberto for Echoes, tonight at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9, and wshu.org.