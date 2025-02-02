© 2025 WSHU
Echoes: a warm contrast to winter’s chill

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published February 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Callie Ahlgrim

On the next Echoes, French electronic artist Thierry David drifts into deep ambient territory with his new album, Six Waves. We’ll also hear new music from Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi’s The Summer Portraits—a warm contrast to winter’s chill. And if the season has you feeling the blues, Philadelphia dream pop band Japanese Breakfast, led by Michelle Zauner, has a soundtrack for the mood. Their new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), captures the season’s introspection.

Join John Diliberto for Echoes, tonight at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9, and wshu.org.
Music Echoes
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
