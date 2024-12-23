Acadiana Music Spotlight: The Debtors

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French speaking Acadians — or, Cajuns — who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, in our fourth installment of the Acadiana Music Showcase, you'll hear a performance from Lafayette quintet The Debtors, who've performed all over Louisiana, as well as at South by Southwest.

Their latest album, which came out in March, is called Everyone is Alright. They'll play a song from that one later in the mix, but they begin with the track from their 2019 debut album, Simple State.

Set List

"Simple State"

"Co-Sign"

"Tuesday"

Production Credits:

Audio Engineer: Tony Daigle

Artist Coordinator: Cathryn Hanks

Media Coordinator and copy writer: KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall

Series co-producers: Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.