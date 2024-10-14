Sense of Place: Fort Collins is a melting pot of music

Fort Collins, Colo., looks like a storybook American town, but it sounds like a diverse, exciting melting pot of cultures.

In this installment of our Sense of Place: Colorado series, you'll hear a mini-concert from Latin pop and hip hop group 2MX2, recorded live in Fort Collins at a venue called Washington's.

But first, you'll hear from the folks who run the venue: the Bohemian Foundation. It's an organization dedicated to nurturing arts and music in Fort Collins. Along with Washington's, the foundation also operates a few other music-focused spots in town, with the goal of creating a vibrant music scene where artists can actually make a living.

Set List

"Goza"

"Si Se Puede"

"Chi Chi Suelta"

"Vivir y Bailar"

"El Desmadre"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.