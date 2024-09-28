© 2024 WSHU
Echoes: electronic artist Kinobe

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published September 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Kinobe
Kinobe

On the next Echoes, electronic artist Kinobe takes us into his ethereal lounge inspired by Sinatra-era strings and singers, 90s’ trip-hop, and the French duo, Air.



I grew up in a household where I would hear Nelson Riddle at least once a day, my parents are big Sinatra fans. They like all of the crooners and then artists like Percy Faith. I love those sounds.
Kinobe

Kinobe’s new album, Out of the Blue, is nothing short of entrancing, a dream journey to exotica. Kinobe is Julius Waters and John Diliberto talks with him in the Echoes Lounge, Sunday night at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
Music Echoes
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
