A mini-concert with The Dip

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published September 25, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT
The Dip
Paige Walter
/
WXPN
The Dip

When The Dip shows up, things get fun and funky. The Seattle band first got together just over a decade ago at the University of Washington, combining a traditional four-piece rock band setup with a three-person horn section.

The group honed their talents first by playing house parties. Then, by touring extensively in the U.S. and internationally. They've shared stages with artists like Lake Street Dive and Durand Jones & the Indications, and they've won fans over with their skillful musicianship and their energetic live performances.

You may have heard The Dip on the show in 2022, when they were promoting their album Sticking With It. In this mini-concert recorded live for World Cafe, you'll hear them play music from that album, but they begin with a tune from their latest album, Love Direction. Enjoy!

Set List

  • "Doing the Thing"
  • "Paddle to the Stars"
  • "Love Direction"
  • "Sure Don't Miss You"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez