Memories blossom on Hurray for the Riff Raff's latest record

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published September 21, 2024 at 9:12 AM EDT
Tommy Kha/Courtesy of the artist

There is no way to stop the passage of time or to avoid loss, but there are ways to keep those you've lost with you; celebrating them may even make the past feel as vibrant and alive as the present.

That is what Hurray for the Riff Raff songwriter Alynda Segarra aimed to do with their latest album, The Past is Still Alive.

"It's like you get on the train and you are just watching all of these memories pass you by from out the box car door," Segarra tells World Cafe during a video call.

In this session, Segarra talks about bringing those memories to life, including the memory of their father, who passed away shortly before they made the album. They also talk about our cultural stories and memories — concepts like the brooding, lone cowboy fascinated Segarra— and how they play with this classic American trope in their music and album art.

Set List

  • "Colossus of Roads"
  • "Snake Plant (The Past is Still Alive)"
  • "Buffalo"
  • "Hawkmoon"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez