Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Charles Ives Music Festival celebrates an important milestone

Published July 22, 2024 at 7:21 PM EDT
This year is the 150th anniversary of the birth of Danbury composer Charles Ives, and the Charles Ives Music Festival is celebrating its namesake in a big way this season, with music by Ives on every concert, as well as music by contemporary composers inspired by Ives. The Festival founder and Music Director Paul Frucht talks with Kate about the special aspects of this season, which opens on July 28.

