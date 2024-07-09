© 2024 WSHU
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: This year's Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival celebrates romance and transformations

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 9, 2024 at 6:24 PM EDT
TheBridgehampton Chamber Music Festival opens Sunday, July 14th with a program that includes Schumann's Piano Quintet. Founder and artistic director Marya Martin talks with Kate about the twin themes of the festival this year, transformations and romance, and how the music on each concert reflects those themes.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
