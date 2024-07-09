Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: This year's Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival celebrates romance and transformations
TheBridgehampton Chamber Music Festival opens Sunday, July 14th with a program that includes Schumann's Piano Quintet. Founder and artistic director Marya Martin talks with Kate about the twin themes of the festival this year, transformations and romance, and how the music on each concert reflects those themes.