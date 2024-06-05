© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Mahan Esfahani

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Mahan Esfahani
courtesy of the artist
Mahan Esfahani

Mahan Esfahani has said that he wants to, " ... rehabilitate the harpsichord in the mainstream of concert instruments.” The Iranian American harpsichordist has a huge repertory that includes contemporary music and commissions, in addition to being devoted to baroque music.

Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto #5 that features Mahan Esfahani with flutist Anthony Robb, and violinist Yuri Zhislin with Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra.

You can also use the link below to my interview with Mahan Esfahani about his life in music.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona