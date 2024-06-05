Beautiful Music NOW - Mahan Esfahani

Mahan Esfahani has said that he wants to, " ... rehabilitate the harpsichord in the mainstream of concert instruments.” The Iranian American harpsichordist has a huge repertory that includes contemporary music and commissions, in addition to being devoted to baroque music.

Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto #5 that features Mahan Esfahani with flutist Anthony Robb, and violinist Yuri Zhislin with Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra.

You can also use the link below to my interview with Mahan Esfahani about his life in music.