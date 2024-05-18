© 2024 WSHU
Sean Ono Lennon: The Echoes Interview

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published May 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Echoes

On the next Echoes, Sean Ono Lennon. The son of John and Yoko is following his parents’ path of exploratory music and psychedelics. We talk about his brilliant new instrumental album, Asterisms. It’s a recording inspired by early 70s fusion with a dash of psychedelia. Lennon talks about his inspirations, going from the womb to the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Miles Davis and more. Join John Diliberto when he talks with Sean Ono Lennon on Echoes, Sunday starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
