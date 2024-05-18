Sean Ono Lennon: The Echoes Interview

On the next Echoes, Sean Ono Lennon. The son of John and Yoko is following his parents’ path of exploratory music and psychedelics. We talk about his brilliant new instrumental album, Asterisms. It’s a recording inspired by early 70s fusion with a dash of psychedelia. Lennon talks about his inspirations, going from the womb to the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Miles Davis and more. Join John Diliberto when he talks with Sean Ono Lennon on Echoes, Sunday starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.