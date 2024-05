Today's Beautiful Music selection is a concert by the Winnipeg Singers. In April 2024 they performed a program called THEIR VOICES RESOUND, which celebrated the work of Canadian Women Composers. They include Ruth Watson Henderson, Ramona Luengen, Luara Hawley, Lavinia Kell Parker, Jocelyn Morlock, Kristi Lane Sinclair, Eleanor Daley, Kathleen Allan, Diane Loomer, and Sarah Quartel. I hope you enjoy this marvelous showcase of talent!