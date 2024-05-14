© 2024 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Norwalk Symphony caps its season with Mahler's Symphony No. 3

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra wraps up this season on Saturday, May 18th by taking listeners on the epic journey Mahler created in his Symphony No. 3. The symphony moves from Pan's awakening and summer marches, through meadows and forests and what the angels say to, ultimately, divine love. Music Director of the orchestra Jonathan Yates talks with Kate about the challenges and rewarding experience of performing this epic symphony.
Music
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
