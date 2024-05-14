Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: The Norwalk Symphony caps its season with Mahler's Symphony No. 3
The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra wraps up this season on Saturday, May 18th by taking listeners on the epic journey Mahler created in his Symphony No. 3. The symphony moves from Pan's awakening and summer marches, through meadows and forests and what the angels say to, ultimately, divine love. Music Director of the orchestra Jonathan Yates talks with Kate about the challenges and rewarding experience of performing this epic symphony.