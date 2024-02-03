© 2024 WSHU
Echoes Living Room Concert: California Guitar Trio

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published February 3, 2024 at 6:46 AM EST
Get ready for some guitar virtuosity and an instrument that isn’t a guitar, even though the guy who plays it is in the California Guitar Trio. As if 18 strings weren’t enough, they’ve replaced one guitarist with Tom Griesgraber who plays the 12 string Chapman Stick, giving them a total of 24 strings. We’ll hear this new configuration of CGT play live, including three new, and thus far unreleased tracks, and a guest appearance by Italian electric guitarist Fabio Mittino. Join us when the California Guitar Trio comes in to play live on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9, and wshu.org.
Music Echoes
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
