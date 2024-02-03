Echoes Living Room Concert: California Guitar Trio

Get ready for some guitar virtuosity and an instrument that isn’t a guitar, even though the guy who plays it is in the California Guitar Trio. As if 18 strings weren’t enough, they’ve replaced one guitarist with Tom Griesgraber who plays the 12 string Chapman Stick, giving them a total of 24 strings. We’ll hear this new configuration of CGT play live, including three new, and thus far unreleased tracks, and a guest appearance by Italian electric guitarist Fabio Mittino. Join us when the California Guitar Trio comes in to play live on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9, and wshu.org.

