Today's Beautiful Music starts off your work week with some sweet and tender music. It's the adagio movement from the Clarinet Trio op.114 by Johannes Brahms. (Adagio is a musical term for a slow tempo.) This December 2022 concert took place at Teatro Victoria Eugenia in San Sebastián, Spain. The performers are clarinetist Luis Camara, cellist Kyril Zlotnikov, and pianist Julia Siciliano.