Today's Beautiful Music is a full program of Polish baroque music! Ensemble Giardino di Delizie, led by Ewa Anna Augustynowicz, performs music by Marcin Mielczewski (c.1600-1651), Kaspar Förster (1616-1673), Mikolaj Zielenski (c.1575-c.1625), Adam Jarzebski (c.1590-c.1648), and Stanislaw Sylwester Szarzynski (fl. 1692–1713). These truly are GEMS of the Polish Baroque!