Today's Beautiful Music is a lovely and genre-blurring blend of familiar and new. Jonny Lipford plays Native American Flutes, and he is featured playing the Simon and Garfunkel song THE SOUND OF SILENCE. It casts a whole new character and tone on this music -- the instrumental is soothing and a bit haunting. Learn more about the performer and teacher Jonny Lipford, and his history with the Native American flute.