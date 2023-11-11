© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
"The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band
Gunnery Sgt. Rachel Ghadiali
/
U.S. Marine Corps
"The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

The musical ensembles of the United States Armed Forces are some of the most elite performing ensembles in the world. It is highly competitive to win a spot in any of these groups, and their members are truly the cream of the crop.

Today's Beautiful Music on this Veteran's Day features wonderful performances by "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band, including the Armed Forces Medley and a Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band Tribute program.

You can also use the link below to read some Thank You Poems to Veteran's compiled by the Library of Congress.

https://www.loc.gov/programs/poetry-and-literature/poet-laureate/poet-laureate-projects/la-casa-de-colores/la-familia/item/poetry-00000194/thank-you-poems-to-our-vets/
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
