Beautiful Music NOW - "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

The musical ensembles of the United States Armed Forces are some of the most elite performing ensembles in the world. It is highly competitive to win a spot in any of these groups, and their members are truly the cream of the crop.

Today's Beautiful Music on this Veteran's Day features wonderful performances by "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band, including the Armed Forces Medley and a Marine Corps Women’s Reserve Band Tribute program.

You can also use the link below to read some Thank You Poems to Veteran's compiled by the Library of Congress.

https://www.loc.gov/programs/poetry-and-literature/poet-laureate/poet-laureate-projects/la-casa-de-colores/la-familia/item/poetry-00000194/thank-you-poems-to-our-vets/