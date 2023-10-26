© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Mussorgsky's Night on Bald Mountain

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Orquesta Joven Sinfónica de Galicia
youtube
Orquesta Joven Sinfónica de Galicia

When Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky died in 1881, his 1867 orchestral composition NIGHT ON BALD MOUNTAIN (completed in 1867) had not been published. It became much better known when it was used in the 1940 Disney film FANTASIA. The turbulent and dramatic tone poem depicts a gathering of witches and spirits. Today's Beautiful Music features an exciting 2005 performance of Mussorgsky's NIGHT ON BALD MOUNTAIN by Orquesta Joven Sinfónica de Galicia (Youth Orchestra of Galicia), conducted by James Ross.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona