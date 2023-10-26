Beautiful Music NOW - Mussorgsky's Night on Bald Mountain

When Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky died in 1881, his 1867 orchestral composition NIGHT ON BALD MOUNTAIN (completed in 1867) had not been published. It became much better known when it was used in the 1940 Disney film FANTASIA. The turbulent and dramatic tone poem depicts a gathering of witches and spirits. Today's Beautiful Music features an exciting 2005 performance of Mussorgsky's NIGHT ON BALD MOUNTAIN by Orquesta Joven Sinfónica de Galicia (Youth Orchestra of Galicia), conducted by James Ross.