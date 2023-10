When you think of baroque era musicians, you may well think of composers from Italy, Germany, France, England, or Spain. Well … this weekend we'll feature music by two Guatemalan musicians from the baroque era. It’s a recording from the Grammy-nominated group El Mundo and you’ll hear some of it on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all-classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.