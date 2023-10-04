Beautiful Music NOW - Manuel José de Quirós

18th century Guatemalan composer, teacher and collector Manuel José de Quirós lived in the first half of the 18th century, and worked as chapelmaster of Guatemala City Cathedral. The archive at the cathedral contains many of his music manuscripts, primarily the sacred vocal music he was known for. Today's Beautiful Music is one of the compositions in that archive -- the villancico Cándidos cisnes by Manuel José de Quirós, performed by Ensemble Millennium and soprano Cristina Altamira.

