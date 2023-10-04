© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Manuel José de Quirós

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Cristina Altamira
youtube
Cristina Altamira

18th century Guatemalan composer, teacher and collector Manuel José de Quirós lived in the first half of the 18th century, and worked as chapelmaster of Guatemala City Cathedral. The archive at the cathedral contains many of his music manuscripts, primarily the sacred vocal music he was known for. Today's Beautiful Music is one of the compositions in that archive -- the villancico Cándidos cisnes by Manuel José de Quirós, performed by Ensemble Millennium and soprano Cristina Altamira.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona