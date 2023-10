Today is International Coffee Day! And since I'm someone who appreciates a good cuppa Joe every morning, today's Beautiful Music is a pair of musical tributes to the caffeinated elixir. One is from the baroque era -- Johann Sebastian Bach's COFFEE CANTATA...

and the other is from 1940 -- JAVA JIVE -- written by Ben Oakland and Milton Drake, and performed by The Ink Spots. (Betcha this tune'll be percolating in your mind for a while!)