Beautiful Music NOW - the Sabionari guitar

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
Isn't it amazing to imagine that instruments from the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries are still playable -- and are still being played!? The Sabionari guitar was crafted by famed luthier Antonio Stradivari. It is the only still-playable Strad guitar, and it lives in the Stradivarius Museum in Cremona, Italy. But guitarist Krishnasol Jiménez has played and recorded on the instrument. Today's Beautiful Music features the Mexican guitar virtuoso playing a variety of music on the Sabionari guitar, including CUMBEES by 17th century Spanish guitar virtuoso and composer Santiago de Murcia. You can also listen to my interview with Krishnasol Jiménez and learn more about the Sabionari guitar.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
