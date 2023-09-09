Beautiful Music NOW - Gateways Music Festival

Gateways Music Festival was founded in 1993 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina by Juilliard-trained pianist Armenta (Adams) Hummings Dumisani. She later joined the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music faculty as associate professor and Distinguished Community Mentor. Today's Beautiful Music is from the 2019 Gateways Music Festival -- a dynamic performance of Carlos Simon's AMEN! by the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra conducted by Michael Morgan, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester, NY. Learn more about Gateways Music Festival's history, mission, and schedule.

Gateways Radio features exceptional compositions and exquisite performances, celebrating the Gateways Music Festival’s mission of connecting and supporting classical musicians of African descent and serving as a source of inspiration, enlightenment, and engagement for communities—especially communities underrepresented in classical music. Gateways Radio airs on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream at 1 p.m. on Sundays, right after Sunday Baroque.