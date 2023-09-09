© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Gateways Music Festival

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Gateways Music Festival was founded in 1993 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina by Juilliard-trained pianist Armenta (Adams) Hummings Dumisani. She later joined the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music faculty as associate professor and Distinguished Community Mentor. Today's Beautiful Music is from the 2019 Gateways Music Festival -- a dynamic performance of Carlos Simon's AMEN! by the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra conducted by Michael Morgan, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester, NY. Learn more about Gateways Music Festival's history, mission, and schedule.

Gateways Radio features exceptional compositions and exquisite performances, celebrating the Gateways Music Festival’s mission of connecting and supporting classical musicians of African descent and serving as a source of inspiration, enlightenment, and engagement for communities—especially communities underrepresented in classical music. Gateways Radio airs on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream at 1 p.m. on Sundays, right after Sunday Baroque.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona