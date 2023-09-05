Beautiful Music NOW - Georg Philipp Telemann's oratorio Das Befreite Israel

A listener recently contacted me about how moved he was listening to music by Georg Philipp Telemann on Sunday Baroque. He expressed wonder at the power of music, and about our fundamental human need for beauty and joy. So today's Beautiful Music is Telemann's oratorio Das Befreite Israel. It's a recording featuring Howard Crook, Ingrid Schmithüsen, Klaus Mertens, Claudia Schubert, Rheinische Kantorei, Das Kleine Konzert, conducted by Hermann Max. It is joyful, upbeat, and celebratory, and I hope it moves you, too!