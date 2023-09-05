© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Georg Philipp Telemann's oratorio Das Befreite Israel

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Das Kleine Konzert
Thomas Kost
Das Kleine Konzert

A listener recently contacted me about how moved he was listening to music by Georg Philipp Telemann on Sunday Baroque. He expressed wonder at the power of music, and about our fundamental human need for beauty and joy. So today's Beautiful Music is Telemann's oratorio Das Befreite Israel. It's a recording featuring Howard Crook, Ingrid Schmithüsen, Klaus Mertens, Claudia Schubert, Rheinische Kantorei, Das Kleine Konzert, conducted by Hermann Max. It is joyful, upbeat, and celebratory, and I hope it moves you, too!

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona