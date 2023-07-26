© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: A new season for the Charles Ives Music Festival

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
pixabay.com

The Charles Ives Music Festival gives audiences a unique opportunity to hear music that's been composed quite recently, including just-completed pieces, in the Ridgefield, Danbury and Westport area. Kate Remington talks with the festival's Artistic Director and founder Paul Frucht about what's in store for this

Music
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington