Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Augusta Mary Anne Holmès

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
Royal College of Music London
Composer Augusta Mary Anne Holmès

Augusta Mary Anne Holmès was a Parision composer of Irish descent who lived from 1847-1903. Her mother discouraged her from pursuing music seriously, but after her mother's death she started studying music with Henri Lambert, who was the organist of Versailles Cathedral, and later with César Franck. She was talented, charismatic, and quite successful as a musician around Paris.

Learn more about her life and career. And today's Beautiful Music features Pascale Van Os conducting Virago Symphonic Orchestra playing Andromède by Augusta Holmès from a 2020 performance at Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona