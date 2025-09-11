Keeping 9/11 alive in the classroom

Nearly all New Yorkers know exactly where they were on September 11, 2001--all except those 24 and younger. For students from kindergarten to 12th grade, that day is not a memory. It’s history.

The 24th anniversary of 9/11 marks nearly a quarter-century since the attacks. For those who weren’t alive at the time, understanding the significance requires more than just learning the facts. It means grasping the emotional and historical weight the event still carries.

Each year, educators navigate teaching generations of students this emotional and devastating topic.

“[Our educators] want our students today to learn what happened in a developmentally appropriate, age-appropriate way, so that memory is not lost,” said Timothy Eagen, Superintendent of Kings Park Central School District, and vice president of the executive board of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association.

David Hollander, director of Social Studies for the Uniondale school district, echoed this sentiment. “You want to keep it grade appropriate … It’s one of the most traumatic experiences for those who remember it.”

Eagen said teachers must not only consider what is appropriate for students, but also how comfortable parents are with their children learning about the events of September 11th. “Public school in general always needs to make sure that what we’re doing in school is embraced and supported by families,” he said. “It’s [about] trying to strike the right balance between when they’re ready to learn and what they’re ready to learn.”

The teaching differs from grade level based on the understanding of the event. Eagen said that at the elementary schools, educators introduce the topic by holding fun, light-hearted events. Specifically, elementary schools hold a Flag Day where students and faculty wear red, white and blue to show their patriotism.

For middle schoolers, Eagen said volunteer work with service organizations is highly encouraged so students can give back to the community. He also emphasized the importance of students feeling a sense of unity, mirroring the collective spirit felt by those who lived through the event.

He detailed that high school students learn the historical significance due to a higher level of maturity and understanding.

“At that point, the kids are ready to learn a little bit more about that, and the parents are a little bit more comfortable with them learning about that,” Eagen said.

Schools aren’t alone in contributing to the learning of the day. Various organizations, such as the 9/11 Museum and the New York State Museum , provide resources for students, educators and anyone interested in understanding. BrainPOP , a website used to supplement education in school from 3rd to 8th grade, is another source.

“I think that’s the constant thing in history,” said Hollander. “I remember growing up, my parents talked about the [John F. Kennedy] assassination, and obviously, I could never understand growing up what that impact was.”

“All curriculum decisions are locally determined to allow schools to best meet the needs of their own students,” Kevin Hetzel, associate in instructional studies for social studies at the Office of Standards and Instruction, wrote in an email. “However, 9/11 instruction is explicitly outlined in the New York State Social Studies Framework in grades 8 and 11.”

The differences in local school curricula point to the many different methods of honoring the day, ranging from moments of silence to showing documentaries like Man in Red Bandana and reading books such as Ground Zero by Alan Gratz.

As students get older, the gravity of the event is fully spelled out.

“The most important lesson is one related to themes,” said Brian Trepani, assistant superintendent of curriculum for the Massapequa school district. “Obviously, September 11, 2001, was one of the most difficult days. But there were so many who demonstrated heroism.”

Learning about 9/11 helps students better understand today's conditions. According to the New York State Social Studies Framework, students will be able to contextualize the USA Patriot Act, the War on Terror, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Long Island’s proximity to New York City gives greater significance to the students and residents. Especially since 497 Long Islanders were killed in the attacks. The victims were spread throughout the entire island from Montauk to Elmont .

“You are trying to get that connection and understand that,” said Hollander. “But also understanding it’s never going to be as impactful for someone who never lived through it. But that’s where individual stories come into play.”

Admir Radoncic and Michelle Grisales are reporters with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism's Working Newsroom program for students and local media.