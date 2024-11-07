NYS trooper shot on Southern State Parkway under investigation

A New York state trooper who suffered a gunshot wound on the Southern State Parkway last week is now under criminal investigation. Officials believe Trooper Thomas Mascia’s account of the incident is not what actually happened.

Residents and fellow law enforcement officers attended a walk-out for Mascia when he was released from the hospital Friday. Now, there are two ongoing investigations into the incident that occurred two days earlier — criminal and internal.

The 27-year-old said he was shot in the leg by a driver pulled over on the parkway median near Malvern.

State police issued an alert for a dark-colored Dodge Charger with temporary New Jersey plates. That alert has since been canceled, and Mascia was suspended from his job without pay. His badge, duty weapon and ID have also been confiscated.

On Monday, officers conducted a 19-hour search of the West Hempstead home where he lives with his parents. All of their vehicles were searched as well.

No arrests have been made.