Dozens of protestors for Palestine arrested at Stony Brook University

Late Wednesday evening, protestors who had been stationed outside of Stony Brook University's Staller Center were warned that arrest would be imminent if they did not clear the space by 11 p.m.

Just after midnight, approximately a dozen demonstrators remained, with approximately 100 people watching the police approach. Authorities warned them multiple times of imminent arrest.

Police proceeded to arrest 29 demonstrators, including students, faculty, and community members from outside of the university, according to a statement from university officials on Thursday.

The demonstrators had occupied the space since early Tuesday, with a list of demands to their school, including financial transparency from Stony Brook. They also ask that the school divest from weapons manufacturers with ties to Israel.

According to a statement from university officials, the school offered to schedule a meeting between organizers and university President Maurie McInnis to discuss the demands in exchange for demonstrators departing the space by 11 p.m. The students rejected the offer.

Three students face interim suspensions, which officials said occur after "a significant conduct violation and results in a temporary loss of access to campus and classes."

There is an appeal process for interim suspensions.

This is a developing story.