Nassau County residents protest an executive order recruiting special deputies

Protestors rallied in Mineola on Monday to oppose an executive order recruiting special deputies in Nassau County.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman wants to create a volunteer reserve that can be deployed in emergency situations. This would include pre-screened registered gun owners, retired law enforcement and veterans.

Laura Burns, with the gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action, called the plan unnecessary.

“Nassau County is already safe. Nassau County has a strong, well-trained, and capable police force that can respond if and when there’s an emergency.”

Protestors referred to it as “Blakeman’s militia.” They fear a potential risk to public safety and question what kind of training and background checks volunteers will face.

"What command with this militia be under? How will they coordinate with the police when activated?" asked Susan Gottehrer with the Nassau Civil Liberties Union. "Will they be given other weapons when activated?"

Blakeman said the deputies would not be on patrol. If deployed, they would only protect government buildings, hospitals, utility plants and houses of worship.

"I didn't want to find myself in a circumstance where we have an emergency, and it would be a significant event like Superstorm Sandy, and scramble to get volunteers who wouldn't be vetted and wouldn't be pre-trained," Blakeman said at a press conference last week.

"We haven't changed the law. We haven't implemented an emergency. We haven't mobilized anybody. It's a database."

He said training for a select group of volunteers will begin this week.