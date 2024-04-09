© 2024 WSHU
Nassau County residents protest an executive order recruiting special deputies

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
Laura Burns with Moms Demand Action spoke at a protest of a Nassau executive order recruiting special deputies — Mineola, NY
Courtesy of Nassau County
Laura Burns with Moms Demand Action spoke at a protest of a Nassau executive order recruiting special deputies — Mineola, NY

Protestors rallied in Mineola on Monday to oppose an executive order recruiting special deputies in Nassau County.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman wants to create a volunteer reserve that can be deployed in emergency situations. This would include pre-screened registered gun owners, retired law enforcement and veterans.

Laura Burns, with the gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action, called the plan unnecessary.

“Nassau County is already safe. Nassau County has a strong, well-trained, and capable police force that can respond if and when there’s an emergency.”

Protestors referred to it as “Blakeman’s militia.” They fear a potential risk to public safety and question what kind of training and background checks volunteers will face.

"What command with this militia be under? How will they coordinate with the police when activated?" asked Susan Gottehrer with the Nassau Civil Liberties Union. "Will they be given other weapons when activated?"

Blakeman said the deputies would not be on patrol. If deployed, they would only protect government buildings, hospitals, utility plants and houses of worship.

"I didn't want to find myself in a circumstance where we have an emergency, and it would be a significant event like Superstorm Sandy, and scramble to get volunteers who wouldn't be vetted and wouldn't be pre-trained," Blakeman said at a press conference last week.

"We haven't changed the law. We haven't implemented an emergency. We haven't mobilized anybody. It's a database."

He said training for a select group of volunteers will begin this week.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
