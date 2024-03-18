Caitlyn Jenner endorses Nassau County's executive order on trans athlete ban

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner has endorsed a Nassau County executive order that bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports at county facilities. She appeared at a press conference with County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Monday.

Jenner won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and came out publicly as transgender in 2015.

“I have represented our nation proudly as an Olympic champion and the world’s greatest athlete,' Jenner said. "I flew here this morning to stand with Nassau County in its fight to protect women and girls in sports.”

Jenner said the decision was not anti-LGBT but rather meant to protect the integrity of women’s sports. She said the physical advantages of male-born trans-athletes are undeniable.

"My fear is that this ‘woke’ agenda that’s out there, this DEI world that’s out there, if this continues, it will ruin women’s sports over the next 10, 20 years. Let's stop it now while we can,” Jenner added.

The order from February prompted threats of legal action from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Blakeman instead sued James last week. He wants a federal judge to rule that his executive order is legal.

"Biological males who identify as females have other outlets where they can compete," Blakeman said. "They can compete against other biological males, they can compete in a co-ed league, they can compete in a transgender league if they choose to form one."

TheNYCLU also challenged Blakeman’s order in state court.