© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blakeman calls for Hofstra's president to resign over Israel-Hamas comments

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman
New York National Guard
/
Flickr
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has called for the president of Hofstra University to resign over her statements on the Israel-Hamas war. He called Susan Poser’s comments “callous and unconscionable.”

In a letter to the university’s Board of Trustees, Blakeman claims Poser failed to provide a clear condemnation of Hamas in her letters to the Hofstra community after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In a letter to students on October 18, she cited “a complex history and conflicting views” as the cause of the war.

Blakeman said that language created a “moral equivalence between Hamas’ terrorist slaughter” and Israel’s response.

The board said they do not agree with the call for resignation. In a statement, the university said Poser publicly condemned “the horrific and brutal attack” by Hamas.

Both Blakeman and Poser are Jewish-Americans. Blakeman is also a former Hofstra University professor.
Tags
Long Island News Bruce BlakemanIsrael-Hamas warHofstra University
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone