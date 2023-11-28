Blakeman calls for Hofstra's president to resign over Israel-Hamas comments

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has called for the president of Hofstra University to resign over her statements on the Israel-Hamas war. He called Susan Poser’s comments “callous and unconscionable.”

In a letter to the university’s Board of Trustees, Blakeman claims Poser failed to provide a clear condemnation of Hamas in her letters to the Hofstra community after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In a letter to students on October 18, she cited “a complex history and conflicting views” as the cause of the war.

Blakeman said that language created a “moral equivalence between Hamas’ terrorist slaughter” and Israel’s response.

The board said they do not agree with the call for resignation. In a statement, the university said Poser publicly condemned “the horrific and brutal attack” by Hamas.

Both Blakeman and Poser are Jewish-Americans. Blakeman is also a former Hofstra University professor.