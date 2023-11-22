Atlantic Beach Bridge will finally accept E-ZPass

The Atlantic Beach Bridge — Long Island’s only toll bridge — will finally accept E-ZPass starting next month. Connecting Lawrence to the barrier beach communities, the bridge is crossed six million times a year.

The Nassau County Bridge Authority had been resistant to electronic tolling due to the cost of service. Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials say the extra revenue will help them play “catch-up” on maintenance.

A Nassau County comptroller's audit from 2021 also recommended the switch. Bridge debt has been refinanced through 2040.

Beginning in mid-December, commuters with E-ZPass will now be billed $3 per trip, or $4 with cash.

Residents of the barrier island can register for a discounted yearly pass of $162. Those towns include Point Lookout, Long Beach, Lido Beach and Atlantic Beach. Nassau County residents can also apply for an almost $200 annual pass.

The original bridge opened in 1927. The current bridge opened in 1952, then was updated in 1998.