Nassau County, Las Vegas Sands reach lease agreement for proposed casino

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced on Wednesday a lease agreement with Las Vegas Sands that would let the company take control of the Nassau Coliseum property.

The lease would help move forward plans to build a $4 billion entertainment arena, resort and casino on a 72-acre site called the Nassau Hub. Sands, which also operates five resorts in Asia, has applied for a New York commercial gaming license for $500 million.

The lease on the Nassau site has been held by a Florida-based real estate developer since 2020, who previously helped finance the 2018 renovation of the Coliseum. Blakeman said the project will create jobs and increase the county’s tax base.

“This operation here in the hub, in the central part of Nassau County surrounding East Meadow, Uniondale, Hempstead, Garden City will be a catalyst for a revival of all of our communities,” he said.

Blakeman said he believes the jobs and revenue that will be created are important to the people of New York.

“This’ll be an economic driver for this county, creating jobs, providing revenue to the county, providing revenue to the Town of Hempstead, providing revenue to all of our community groups that surround the coliseum site,” he said. “And doing this big thing, the biggest deal we’ve ever done in Nassau County, takes a good partnership.”

In addition to a casino, the project would include hotels, restaurants, ballrooms and conference spaces and a spa.

The deal has been opposed by local community groups, who have protested the development. Hofstra University has also sued the County Planning Department for allegedly violating state Open Meetings Law, which allowed Las Vegas Sands to advance their application through public hearings without much criticism.

The next County Legislature meeting is May 8.