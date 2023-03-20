Old Westbury police use GPS darts to track fleeing vehicles

Last month, Old Westbury became the first village on Long Island to use GPS darts to track fleeing vehicles. The new technology is from the Virginia-based company StarChase.

Mounted on the front of police cars, the device uses a high-powered air compressor to launch a dart-shaped tracker at cars trying to make a getaway.

Coated in a strong adhesive, the tracker sticks to the moving vehicle, sending data to police about its location.

The goal is to avoid high speed chases. Police say bystanders shouldn’t worry about being accidentally hit by one — the darts move too slowly to cause any injuries.

Officials say Suffolk County police will also consider using the trackers.