New York's annual ban on residential brush burning begins March 16

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that the state's annual ban on residential brush burning begins March 16 and ends May 14. Since 2009, DEC has enforced the annual ban on brush burning to prevent wildfires and protect communities during extreme wildfire conditions.

“This winter was warmer and drier than most, but regardless of winter weather, we are always at a higher risk of wildfires in the spring,” Seggos said. “This ban helps protect our communities, natural resources, and the Rangers and other firefighters putting out fires. We encourage all New Yorkers to think safety first, before starting a potentially dangerous fire."

DEC said that while some areas of the state remain covered in snow, rising temperatures can quickly lead to wildfire conditions. Open burning of debris is the leading cause of spring wildfires in New York state. When temperatures rise, and debris and leaves from the previous fall dry up, wildfires can easily start and spread, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.

Each year, DEC Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, have to leave their jobs and families to respond all too often to wildfires caused by illegal debris burning.

DEC announced that it will post the fire danger map for the 2023 season on DEC's website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in New York.

New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009, to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires, in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents, for most of the year, but prohibit such burning in the spring when most wildfires occur. Backyard fire pits and fire pits less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are permitted, as are small cooking fires.

Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood may be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning trash or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York state. For more information on fire safety and prevention, visit DEC's FIREWISE New York web page.

Rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police (ECO) officers, and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators of the state open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil action, with a minimum fine of $500 for the first violation.

For search and rescue, reporting a wildfire, or illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264). To report violations of environmental law, call 1-844-DEC-ECOs ( 1-844-332-3267 ).