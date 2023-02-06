© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Former aide accuses George Santos of sexual harassment

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 6.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A former aide to Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has accused him of sexual harassment and making him work as a volunteer as he went through the hiring process.

Derek Myers worked in Santos’ Capitol Hill office.

Myers said he was alone with Santos on Jan. 25, when Santos made him sit on a couch alongside of him, put his hand on his leg and inner thigh, and asked him about his relationship status.

Myers also said he was told he would have to volunteer in the office before his paperwork went through.

The offer of employment was withdrawn after the alleged encounter because Myers, a former journalist, was charged with wiretapping in Ohio last year for recording a courtroom proceeding.

Myers has released a recording of the conversation in which he was let go. He has filed a report with the Capitol Police and the House Ethics Committee.

Santos denied allegations of sexual harassment and ethics violations. "It's comical," Santos said of the allegations.

Terry Sheridan
