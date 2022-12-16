Nassau County to increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings

Nassau County will increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings throughout the county. The eight-day Jewish celebration begins Sunday night.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said hate and anti-semitism will not be tolerated.

“The fact that we have a country where we have religious freedom, and we want to keep it that way," Blakeman said. "There have been some encroachments on religion that are unacceptable, and we want to make sure that does not exist, at least here in Nassau County."

The latest 2021 FBI hate crime statistics show a nationwide increase in anti-semitic incidents and white supremist propaganda compared to previous years.

Blakeman, who is Jewish, signed a bill earlier this year creating a special legislative task force to combat anti-semitism.