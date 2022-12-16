© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Nassau County to increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Hanukkah menorah
slgckgc
/
Flickr

Nassau County will increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings throughout the county. The eight-day Jewish celebration begins Sunday night.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said hate and anti-semitism will not be tolerated.

“The fact that we have a country where we have religious freedom, and we want to keep it that way," Blakeman said. "There have been some encroachments on religion that are unacceptable, and we want to make sure that does not exist, at least here in Nassau County."

The latest 2021 FBI hate crime statistics show a nationwide increase in anti-semitic incidents and white supremist propaganda compared to previous years.

Blakeman, who is Jewish, signed a bill earlier this year creating a special legislative task force to combat anti-semitism.

Long Island News Nassau CountyPolice Surveillanceanti-semitismBruce BlakemanSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
