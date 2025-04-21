LIVE UPDATES
Pope Francis dies at 88; CT, NY leaders reflect on global legacy
The pope was a strong advocate for the poor and the environment and a towering figure on the world stage, addressing not just Catholics but the men and women of our time — a legacy that prompted heartfelt reactions from leaders across Connecticut and New York following news of his death.
Gillibrand says Pope Francis was a leader who inspired
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said in a statement, Pope Francis will be remembered for his "steadfast belief in a better tomorrow. As the first pope from the Americas, he ushered in a new era for the Catholic Church and touched the lives of countless people from all faiths and backgrounds."
At St. Patrick’s, Cardinal Dolan honors Pope Francis
“Sede vacante, the chair is empty, the chair of Peter is empty,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, said at a press conference on Monday after morning Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.
“That’s the chair he sat in when he visited New York, that’s his portrait, that’s the cross he carried…we have vivid grateful memories of him.”
“We can never choreograph our own birth or death, can we? That's always in God's hands,” Cardinal Dolan said. “But if you could choreograph it, you couldn't choreograph it any better than what happened the last time we saw him, Easter Sunday, the last words, ‘A blessed Easter,’ as he gave us his blessing. The day that we believe Jesus rose from the dead and shares that victory with us, in which we trust by divine mercy, Pope Francis now shares an abundance. You couldn't have choreographed it better, and we thank him for that.”
Sen. Schumer: Pope Francis’ papacy was a beacon of light
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement that the pope's message of hope inspired "people of all faiths."
"His compassion and love for the less fortunate was felt in every corner. His papacy will be remembered as a beacon of light and hope against the darkness."
Sen. Blumenthal: Pope Francis was a tireless voice
“Pope Francis inspired the world – people of all faiths – with his incomparable courage, conviction and compassion," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said. "In an increasingly troubled time, bedeviled by conflict and despair, he led by example, powerfully preaching peace and demonstrating deep caring and hope. True to his spiritual strength, he was an unshakable, tireless voice and champion for the world’s downtrodden and marginalized.”
Rep. DeLauro pays tribute to Pope Francis
U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3), who attended Francis' installation in 2013, called him an "extraordinary individual."
“He challenged global leaders to confront issues of injustice, inequality, and the climate crisis with urgency," DeLauro said. "He uplifted the dignity of workers and spoke powerfully against economies that leave too many behind. He leaves a legacy that will endure far beyond his time. I am praying for Catholics around the world who have been touched by his example. May he rest in peace.”
Long Island bishop mourns Pope Francis
"Today, we pray for the soul of Pope Francis, we pray for the College of Cardinals which will elect his successor, and we pray for his successor who will be elevated to the Chair of Saint Peter," said the Most Reverend John Barres, Bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island.
"In The Joy of the Gospel, Pope Francis writes: 'Christ's resurrection is not an event of the past; it contains a vital power which has permeated the world. Where all seems to be dead, signs of the resurrection suddenly spring up. It is an irresistible force...Each day in our world beauty is born anew, it rises transformed through the storms of history...Such is the power of the resurrection, and all who evangelize are instruments of that power.' (276)"
Read the Bishop's full statement here.
Rep. Garbarino on Pope Francis
"It was an honor to have met him," U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-02-R) said in a statement, "and I will always remember his humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to serving others.”
Rep. LaLota pays tribute to Pope Francis
U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (NY-01-R) praised the pope for his "humility, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the poor and marginalized," on Facebook. "[M]y prayers are with the Catholic community here on Long Island, across our country, and around the world who found strength in his message of mercy and hope. His decision to take the name Francis—after St. Francis of Assisi—spoke volumes about the kind of servant leader he would become."
Rep. Gillen remembers Pope Francis
“The world has lost a great leader and source of inspiration with the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, whose life truly embodied compassion, wisdom, and a love for all people," said U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen (NY-04-D) in a statement. "A proud Jesuit, he dedicated his life to faith, education, and caring for our planet. As Pope, he sought to make the Catholic Church more inviting and open to reflection. I join with the millions around the world who are mourning this tremendous loss. May this holy man rest in peace.”
Rep. Suozzi says ‘we can be better’
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03-D) joined mourners on X, writing, "Thank God for Pope Francis. He always reminded us that the poor, the homeless, and migrants are all made in God’s image, that the earth is part of God’s divine creation, and that the modern problems of income inequality, and the dangerous and unequal spread of technology are further dividing and distracting us from our obligation to serve the common good. We can be better."
Lamont mourns Pope Francis
“Leading by his words and example, Pope Francis was one of the most inspiring Popes and spiritual leaders of my lifetime, at a time when we needed him most, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) said on social media. “He brought people together, teaching mercy, compassion and reconciliation. I join Catholics across the world in mourning.”
Gov. Hochul on Pope Francis
"We should all strive to carry on his legacy," NY Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X about the passing of Pope Francis. "He embodied the values Christ taught us every day: Helping the less fortunate, calling for peace, and ensuring every person is treated as a child of God."