Pope Francis dies at 88; CT, NY leaders reflect on global legacy

“Sede vacante, the chair is empty, the chair of Peter is empty,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, said at a press conference on Monday after morning Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

“That’s the chair he sat in when he visited New York, that’s his portrait, that’s the cross he carried…we have vivid grateful memories of him.”

“We can never choreograph our own birth or death, can we? That's always in God's hands,” Cardinal Dolan said. “But if you could choreograph it, you couldn't choreograph it any better than what happened the last time we saw him, Easter Sunday, the last words, ‘A blessed Easter,’ as he gave us his blessing. The day that we believe Jesus rose from the dead and shares that victory with us, in which we trust by divine mercy, Pope Francis now shares an abundance. You couldn't have choreographed it better, and we thank him for that.”