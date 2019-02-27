Conn. Election Results: GOP Gains 2 Seats, Democrats Keep 3

The GOP has flipped two of the five Connecticut General Assembly seats left vacant by Democratic incumbents who resigned to take jobs in Governor Ned Lamont’s new administration.

Gennaro Bizzarro, a Republican, secured the state Senate seat in New Britain, and Joe Zullo took the House of Representatives seat in East Haven in Tuesday’s special election.

Democrats Saud Anwar and Derek Slap won state Senate races in East Hartford and West Hartford, respectively.

Democrat Anthony Nolan secured the New London House seat.