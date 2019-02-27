© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. Election Results: GOP Gains 2 Seats, Democrats Keep 3

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published February 27, 2019 at 1:33 PM EST
voting_apmspencergreen_160526.jpg
M. Spencer Green
/
AP

The GOP has flipped two of the five Connecticut General Assembly seats left vacant by Democratic incumbents who resigned to take jobs in Governor Ned Lamont’s new administration.

Gennaro Bizzarro, a Republican, secured the state Senate seat in New Britain, and Joe Zullo took the House of Representatives seat in East Haven in Tuesday’s special election.

Democrats Saud Anwar and Derek Slap won state Senate races in East Hartford and West Hartford, respectively.

Democrat Anthony Nolan secured the New London House seat.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticut
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen