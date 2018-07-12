Working Families Party Endorses Lamont And Zimmerman

The Connecticut Working Families Party is backing Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont over Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in the August 14th state Democratic Party primary for governor. For lieutenant governor, the party is backing former union organizer Eva Bermudez Zimmerman over the Democratic-Party endorsed candidate Susan Bysiewicz.

The Connecticut Working Families Party is an organization that was created by unions, so it’s not a surprise that Zimmerman got the party’s endorsement. The party does not normally endorse candidates in a Democratic Party primary. Usually Democrats are endorsed in the general election, if Working Families is not fielding its own candidate.

Eight years ago the party was neutral in the Democratic Primary for governor between Ned Lamont and Dannel Malloy. Its decision to endorse Lamont now is the first time the party has endorsed a gubernatorial candidate in a primary. The party is also throwing its weight behind two Democratic Party-endorsed candidates seeking statewide office: Shawn Wooden of Hartford over Dita Bhargava of Greenwich for state Treasurer and for Attorney General, state Representative William Tong of Stamford over Hartford lawyer Chris Mattei and state Senator Paul Doyle of Wethersfield.