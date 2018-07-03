© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Working Families Party Endorses Jahana Hayes For 5th District

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 3, 2018 at 10:36 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.
Courtesy of Jahana Hayes for U.S. Congress
/
Facebook
Jahana Hayes received the National Teacher of the Year Award in 2016. In May she announced her candidacy for the 5th Congressional District, representing the northwestern part of Connecticut.

The Connecticut Working Families Party announced on Monday that it’s endorsing Waterbury high school teacher Jahana Hayes in the race for Connecticut’s open 5th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty.

The Working Families Party is making a rare foray into a Democratic Party primary by picking Hayes over the party endorsed-candidate, former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman. Hayes narrowly lost to Glassman at the state Democratic Party Convention in May.

With the Working Families endorsement, Hayes can now expect that if she wins the August 14th Democratic Party primary, her name will appear on two lines on the ballot in the November general election – the Democratic Party line and the Working Families line. The Working Families party is a union-backed organization that usually endorses Democrats in the general election, if it is not running its own candidate.

In other endorsements announced on Monday, the state’s largest gun owners association, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League says it’s supporting Republican Tim Herbst, a former Trumbull first selectman, for governor. Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont picked up the endorsement of his fellow Democrat, Connecticut 1st District Congressman John Larson.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
