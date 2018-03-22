Connecticut Legislature Passes New Contract For Home Care Workers

On Wednesday the Connecticut General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to approve an amended contract for home care workers in the state.

The Service Employees International Union Local 1199 represents the more than 8,500 home care workers in Connecticut. The union says the amended contract will ensure an increase in workers' pay to $16.25 an hour by 2020. Most personal care attendants in the state currently make under $14.25 per hour.

The agreement also calls for elderly and disabled clients to pay workers’ compensation to home care workers who put in more than 27.5 hours a week.

The amended contract was approved by a vote of 127-16 in the House and 32-0 in the Senate.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says the agreement will "provide a more stable workforce" for the nearly 5,000 Connecticut residents who employ personal care attendants.