Connecticut News

Businessman Ned Lamont Launching Candidacy For Connecticut Governor

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 17, 2018 at 10:14 AM EST
nedlamont_apbobchild_180117.jpg
Bob Child
/
AP
Ned Lamont speaks in Bridgeport, Conn. in 2010, after he was defeated in the Connecticut gubernatorial race by Dannel Malloy.

Businessman Ned Lamont says he’s filing paperwork today in a bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Connecticut.

Lamont joins a crowded field of Democrats, Republicans and others who have either declared their candidacies or explored possible runs. This isn’t Lamont’s first run. He lost to current Governor Dannel Malloy in a 2010 primary. Malloy isn’t seeking a third term.

In 2006 Lamont defeated U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman in the Democratic Primary. But Lieberman held on to his seat by running as an independent against Lamont in the general election.

Lamont is 64-years-old and lives in Greenwich. He founded a company that provides cable TV to college students. He says he wants to improve the economy, raise the minimum wage and establish paid family leave. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutElectionsNed Lamont
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
