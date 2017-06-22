Malloy Issues Contingency Plan Should Lawmakers Fail To Pass Budget

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy met with legislative leaders on Wednesday to let them know his plans to keep the state running if they fail to agree on a budget by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Malloy says he doesn’t intend to spend any more money than the state has on hand.

“We will spend based on revenue. There will be allocations to continue operations in the state. We won’t dig a deeper hole needlessly.”

Malloy says he’ll also consider how planned budget cuts will affect cities and towns before implementing them and that he’ll honor tentative collective bargaining agreements reached with state workers.

Malloy’s plan prioritizes avoiding a deficit increase and funding services for what he terms Connecticut’s “most vulnerable residents” first.

“The parks will be open the early part of July certainly. Revenue covers the seasonal cost of doing that.”

Under the Connecticut Constitution, Malloy’s executive control over spending would begin July 1 and last until state lawmakers pass a budget.

Lawmakers are trying to reach an agreement on how to close a projected $5 billion deficit in the state’s upcoming two-year $40 billion budget.