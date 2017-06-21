Healthcare Providers Speak Out Against Medicaid Cuts

Healthcare providers in Connecticut are concerned that 50,000 Medicaid recipients could lose their health insurance coverage if state lawmakers follow through with proposed cuts to balance the budget.

Dr. Alice Forrester, CEO of the mental health provider Clifford Beers Clinic in New Haven, says healthcare providers not only want lawmakers to preserve funding for Medicaid, they also want them to finalize a budget by July 1.

“This is causing great anxiety for us as providers, worried about whether we can make payroll or pay our bills if the budget isn’t settled by the first of the fiscal year.”

Connecticut lawmakers are currently negotiating with Governor Dannel Malloy on how to close a $5 billion projected deficit in the state’s next $40 billion two-year budget.