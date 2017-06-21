© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Healthcare Providers Speak Out Against Medicaid Cuts

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published June 21, 2017 at 9:40 AM EDT
Healthcare providers in Connecticut are concerned that 50,000 Medicaid recipients could lose their health insurance coverage if state lawmakers follow through with proposed cuts to balance the budget.

Dr. Alice Forrester, CEO of the mental health provider Clifford Beers Clinic in New Haven, says healthcare providers not only want lawmakers to preserve funding for Medicaid, they also want them to finalize a budget by July 1.   

“This is causing great anxiety for us as providers, worried about whether we can make payroll or pay our bills if the budget isn’t settled by the first of the fiscal year.”  

Connecticut lawmakers are currently negotiating with Governor Dannel Malloy on how to close a $5 billion projected deficit in the state’s next $40 billion two-year budget.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
