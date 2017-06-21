Blumenthal Leads Charge In Trump Emoluments Case

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is urging President Trump to comply with the U.S. Constitution. He says Trump should seek congressional approval before accepting payments, benefits, or gifts from foreign states.

“We have no clue as to most of the investors and partners of Donald Trump around the world. We have no accurate and complete knowledge of those payments and benefits because he has made no disclosure. The Constitution of the United States says Congress must consent. We can’t consent to what we don’t know. We cannot consent to what Donald Trump has concealed.”

Blumenthal was speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. He and nearly 200 other members of Congress have filed a complaint against Trump in federal court in Washington D.C. The complaint alleges that Trump has failed to disclose his foreign business dealings in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Since last week when the complaint was filed, reports have revealed that President Trump has received additional foreign benefits – including new trademarks in China – and is working on business deals with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Persian Gulf.