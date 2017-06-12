© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy Says He’d Veto GOP And Democratic Budgets

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 12, 2017 at 1:16 PM EDT
Malloybudget.jpg
Stephan Savoia
/
AP

Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy said on Thursday that neither the Republican nor the Democratic caucus in the state legislature has produced a budget he’d be willing to sign.

Malloy was speaking to reporters in Hartford about the just concluded regular legislative session. He said that if the Republican budget that had been briefly considered on the final day of the session had passed, he would have vetoed it. And if the Democratic outline for a budget had passed, he would have vetoed that too.

“I think it would be in all of our interest to get a budget done. We are nowhere near that today.”   

That’s because lawmakers ended their legislative session on Wednesday without passing a budget. They are planning to spend the next couple of weeks negotiating a deal that could be passed in a special session before the end of the month. If they fail to pass a budget by then, on July 1 Governor Malloy will take charge of state spending by executive authority until a budget is passed.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernment & Politics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma