Connecticut News

Resignations In Conn. Senate Preserve Power Sharing Agreement

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 4, 2017 at 12:55 PM EST
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
Johnathon Henninger
/
The Capitol building in Hartford, Conn.

Two Connecticut state senators left their posts today as part of a bipartisan deal in the General Assembly to preserve the even party split in the state Senate.

Republican Rob Kane of Watertown and Democrat Eric Coleman of Bloomfield both resigned just before the 2017 legislative session officially started – leaving their chairs empty and their nametags removed.

State Republican leader Len Fasano told the Connecticut Mirror the two parties worked behind the scenes to negotiate the resignations.

Kane is an applicant for Republican state auditor, and Coleman wants to become a judge. Both would have been ineligible if they hadn’t resigned before the session began. The vacancies in their districts will be filled by special elections.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutConn. General AssemblyConn. State Senate
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
