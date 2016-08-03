© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

NY Lawmakers Slam Cuomo Economic Development Plans

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2016 at 3:16 PM EDT
startupny_cuomo_160324_0.jpg
Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
/

 

New York lawmakers are sharply criticizing Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's big economic development programs after reports showed only modest success.

An Assembly Committee on Wednesday grilled Howard Zemsky, Cuomo's top economic development official, asking him to explain why programs like Start-Up NY haven't created more jobs.

Start-Up uses tax-free zones at colleges and universities to attract companies.

Cuomo called it "game-changing" when it launched in 2013, but a report released last month found it has created only 408 jobs so far — despite $53 million spent to promote it on television and radio.

Democratic Assemblywoman Addie Russell questioned the return on investment and says she wants to see changes to make the program work.

Zemsky urged patience and dismissed the criticism as short-sighted political "grandstanding."

 

Associated Press
